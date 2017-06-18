Youth must value sacrifices of freedom fighters: Vijai

MARGAO: Freedom fighters have toiled hard to achieve the Liberation for Goa and the real revolution began on June 18. The youth must value sacrifices of freedom fighters, said the Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai on Sunday. The minister was speaking as the chief guest for the Goa Revolution Day function which was held at the Margao Lohia Maidan.

Sardesai further said that he will be visiting the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia chowk at Assolna. “Ram Manohar Lohia gave a clarion call to the people to be one and fight against the colonial regime,’’ Sardesai said after paying floral tributes at the martyr memorial.

Sardesai said that the government is committed to serving the people with all round development in the state and that it will lay emphasis to preserve natural, architectural and cultural heritage of the state.

Freedom fighter Vaman Prabhugaonkar said the fight which was initiated by Dr Lohia went on for 15 years and the state got its liberation on December 19, 1961. “Many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for the cause,’’ he recalled.

Others who were present for the function were Margao MLA Digambar Kamat, South Goa Collector Swapnil Naik, Superintendent of Police, South Goa, Chandan Chaudhary and freedom fighter Vaman Prabhugaonkar. Earlier a police parade was held followed by patriotic songs by over 600 children from Margao schools.