Youth held for creating fake profile

Panaji: Cyber Crime police, Ribandar have arrested a 28-year-old youth who reportedly created fake profile of his supervisor and sent sexually explicit pictures and videos to their manager. Police said that the accused has been identified as Raviranjan, who was working as sailor on an offshore casino.

During the course of investigation, it came to light that the accused was upset with his supervisor over work issues. In order to take revenge, he reportedly created a fake profile of the supervisor on a social media platform using her name and profile picture. He even created an email address resembling the supervisor’s name with which he created the social media profile, police said. The accused then used the fake profile to send sexually explicit messages to the manager, hoping that on seeing such messages, the manager would get upset and fire the supervisor from the job.

However, the manager filed a complaint with the cyber crime police station, Ribandar. The FIR was registered in November 2019. Police said that after the commission of the crime, the accused had left the state. He had gone to his native place in UP and recently returned for work leaving the device used in the crime at his native place. However, police managed to track him down through technical analysis and he was arrested.

The accused is married and has been working in Goa since 2016, police said.