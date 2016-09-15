Youth fires at self after shooting teen girl dead

NT NETWORK

PONDA

In a shocking incident that occurred at Caranzale, Marcaim on Thursday evening, a youth from Loutolim shot dead a teenage girl from Marcaim before shooting himself following a quarrel over some issue.

The youth has been admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim in a serious condition.

Police have identified the girl as Sujata Gokuldas Naik (19 years), a resident of Caranzale-Marcaim, while the youth is Nikhil Kumar, a resident of Loutolim (originally non-Goan). Sujata was a FYBA student of the Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Khandola. It is suspected that Nikhil and Sujata knew each other.

According to the Ponda police, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm when Nikhil visited the residence of Sujata. Nikhil is suspected to be carrying a gun in his bag when he visited Sujata. As both were talking, they quarrelled over some issue and in a fit of anger, Nikhil fired two shots at the girl in the chest due to which she collapsed and died instantly. Within seconds, Nikhil shot himself too.

Hearing the sound of gunshots, people from the locality rushed to the spot and shifted Nikhil to the Sub District Hospital in Ponda from where he was later shifted to the GMC. It is understood that at the time of the incident, Sujata’s mother and grandfather were present in the house.

According to the police, the reason for the quarrel between Sujata and Nikhil is not yet known. Police are yet to ascertain the motive of the murder. The case is being further investigated.