Youth dies after being hit by train

Birthday celebration of a youth ended in a death after he was dashed by a railway at the Konkan railway route near Nauta, Cortalim on Wednesday evening.

According to Verna police, Pappu Mahato (22), a resident of Pajentar-Cortalim and a native of Bihar, working in a reputed company, based at the IDC Verna, had his birthday on Wednesday. He wanted to celebrate his birthday by climbing up a Konkan railway track near Pajentar, Cortalim, and he was busy in that act when he was dashed by a railway which was passing by between 8 pm and 8.30 pm.

He sustained grievous injuries, but despite that he managed to come to the road and collapsed.

People who gathered at the site after seeing him in the pool of blood thought it to be a hit-and- run case, and called 108 ambulance van and the victim was shifted to Hospicio Hospital, Margao.

He, however, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital later at around 10.45 pm.

The body was sent for post mortem to the GMC hospital. The postmortem report has revealed that the death was due to the impact of the railway dash.

The Verna police in this connection have registered a case of death due to accident.

Police sub-inspector Shridhar Kamat is conducting the investigation under the supervision of PI Harish Madkaikar.