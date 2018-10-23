Youth Cong members gherao OSD over ‘IPB meeting’ issue

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa State Youth Congress members, on Monday, gheraod the officer on special duty (OSD) to Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board (Goa-IPB) Tulshidas Pai at its office at Patto, Panaji, demanding to know whether Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had chaired the meeting of the board via video conferencing on October 17.

However, the IPB official failed to either admit that the meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister via video conferencing or to release the footage of the same.

Youth Congress president Varad Mardolkar, Panaji block Congress president Prasad Amonkar, and spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar have been repeatedly demanding video footage of the meeting claimed to be chaired by Parrikar, who is being treated by doctors of the Goa Medical College at his Dona Paula residence,

Pai, in reply to the Congress members, said that the minutes of the meeting are not yet signed, and “hence he cannot say anything on it.”

As per Goa Investment Promotion Act, the meeting of the board has to be chaired only by chairman, who is the Chief Minister.

The IPB had convened meeting on October 17 in the absence of Chief Minister, who was then admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. The notice over the meeting was issued by the chief executive officer Vishal Prakash.

Interestingly, the venue of the IPB meeting was shifted at the last minute from Secretariat to the IT Hub conference hall at Altinho.

The meeting was attended by IT Minister Rohan Khaunte besides members Atrey Sawant, Shekhar Sardesai, CEO Prakash, OSD Tulshidas Pai and others.