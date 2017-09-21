Youth caught riding stolen two-wheeler in Porvorim

PANAJI: Porvorim police have arrested a youth from Chinchinim-Salcete and recovered an allegedly stolen two-wheeler from him.

According to the police, the youth has been identified as Mauvin Fernandes (23). Police said that Fernandes was intercepted in the early hours of Thursday in Porvorim. He was riding a two-wheeler.

When questioned, he was unable to give satisfactory answers and upon further inquiry he disclosed that the two-wheeler he was riding was stolen from Margao, informed the police, adding that, the youth has been handed over to Margao police.