Youth booked for renting out scooter to Nigerian without checking documents

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

Calangute police have registered a case against a youth for renting out scooter to a Nigerian Ehijene Kenneth (34), staying at Candolim, without verifying the foreign national’s documents.

Calangute PI Jivba Dalvi told this daily that the police have registered the case against Sumit Santra, aged 27, a resident of Aradi-Candolim as he rented out a two-wheeler without verifying any

documents.

This is a first-of-a-kind case wherein the police have registered an offence under Section 336 of IPC for negligence by way of renting out two-wheeler without crosschecking documents, under Section 180 of MV Act for allowing an unlicensed person to drive and Section 192 of MV Act for giving a private vehicle on rent.

PI Dalvi said that, henceforth, if any person is found renting out vehicles to foreign nationals without proper verification they will face similar action.

During further course of investigation, the police found that the Nigerian was staying on rent at Candolim and there was no ‘C’ form submitted to foreigner’s registration office in Panaji.

Hence, an offence under Section 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946 was registered against the house owner.

Meanwhile, Calangute police had earlier arrested Ehijene Kenneth from Candolim for illegally staying in the state.

As per PI Jivba Dalvi, he along with his team was on a vehicle-checking drive when they noticed the Nigerian riding a scooter and he was asked to stop when he attempted to flee. However, he was chased and apprehended. Further, as he was not in possession of passport, visa or any travel document, he was booked under Section 3(2)(a) and 6(a) of Passport Entry into India Rules, Section 6(a) of Passport Act, Section 7(3)(iii) of Foreigners Order Act 1946 read with Section 14 of Foreigners Act 1948.

The Nigerian was placed under arrest and is currently lodged in police lock-up.

The investigation is being carried out by PSI Ramesh Shirodkar, LPSIs Sapna Gawas, Pramila Fernandes under the supervision of PI Dalvi.