Youth admitted at GMC tests negative for Nipah

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The youth admitted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim as a suspected case of Nipah virus infection has tested negative after his urine, blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples were examined by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) at Pune.

The report received from the NIV has revealed that the case is negative thus giving relief to the worrying health department.

The 20-year-old male patient was suspected to be Goa’s first Nipah case after he was found to have symptoms of the Nipah virus.

State epidemiologist Dr Utkarsh Betodkar on late Tuesday night informed The Navhind Times that the reports from NIV have confirmed that the case is negative for Nipah and there was no reason to worry.

The patient’s urine, blood and cerebrospinal fluid samples were drawn on Monday and sent to the NIV.

Medical superintendent of GMC Dr Shivanand Bandekar said that there is no significant improvement in the health condition of the patient. “The medical examination at GMC has revealed that the patient is suffering from viral encephalitis for which the required treatment is currently being provided to him,” Dr Bandekar said. He said that the patient has been kept in isolation in the GMC.

According to information provided by the state-run hospital, the patient was travelling in a train from Kerala and was discharged from a hospital in that state after undergoing treatment for malaria. The exact details about the patient’s travel history and the treatment he received in Kerala could not be ascertained as no relative is accompanying him.

He was supposed to travel to Uttar Pradesh. However, it is learnt that on the way the patient developed delirium in the train and started behaving abnormally. A railway staff at the Thivim railway station noticed him and took him to the North District Hospital at Mapusa on May 26 morning. The patient was later shifted to the GMC.