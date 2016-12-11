Young Achievers Awards 2016 presented

NT BUZZ

Tiatr Academy of Goa celebrated the birth anniversary of Regina Fernandes, the first lady of the tiatr stage at the Gomant Vidya Niketan, Margao. On this occasion, TAG presented ‘Young Achievers Awards-2016’ to two artistes of tiatr, Reagan D’Souza (Jr Reagan) and Fatima Santana Assumpta Bringel (Bushka), for their contribution to tiatr and its music. The awards consisted of a memento, citation and cash prize of `20,000.

The awards were presented by the chief guest, chairman of GTDC and MLA, Curchorem Constituency, Nilesh Cabral in the presence of tiatr artiste Clara Dias, who was the guest of honour. Speaking on the occasion Nilesh Cabral said that the tiatr has its unique format and it conveys a certain moral and meaningful message and more young artistes should come forward and contribute to tiatr stage.

Clara Dias congratulated both the awardees and TAG for promoting tiatr by organising different workshops and recognising the work of tiatr artistes. She also said that today we see girls perform on the stage only because of Regina Fernandes and should carry forward the trend set by her.

At the end of the formal function, the first prize winning tiatr of Kala Academy’s Group ‘B’ Competition ‘Dhirvem’ was presented by Edmund Vaz and his troupe.

