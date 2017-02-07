Yoga teacher held for raping US national at Korgao

MAPUSA: A 32-year-old woman from US was allegedly raped by a 38-year-old yoga teacher on the pretext of giving her a ‘tantric massage’ at Korgao in Pernem on February 2. Pernem police have arrested the accused Pratik Agarwal, who was residing at Siolim. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Pernem who sent him to eight-day police custody.

According to Pernem police, the victim who is from California, US has lodged a complaint stating that between 4 pm to 7 pm on February 2 at the ‘School of holistic yoga and ayurveda’ at Korgao-Pernem, Agarwal on the pretext of giving a ‘tantric massage’ directed her to undress herself and also removed his clothes and then raped her. In her complaint, she further claimed that the accused had also raped a Canada national who is her friend.

Acting on the complaint, Pernem police registered an offence against Agarwal under sections 376 and 354A of Indian Penal Code and arrested him. Pernem PI Rahool Parab informed that the complainant had arrived in the state on January 31 for yoga training adding, initially she received yoga training in a group and later the accused asked her to join him for a one-to-one session when he committed the crime.

When questioned about the claim by the victim that the accused had also raped her friend, Parab replied, “We have recorded her (victim’s friend’s) statement who has confirmed that similar ‘tantric massage’ was given to her and accordingly we are investigating the matter. Statements of other trainees are also being recorded.”