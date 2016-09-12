Yet another inspection of controversial Benaulim project; forum cries foul

BENAULIM: BDO and Benaulim village panchayat on Monday carried out yet another inspection of the controversial Triumph Reality project at Benaulim even as the Benaulim Civic and Social Forum cried foul over it.

A team led by the junior engineer Ashish Patnekar along with the sarpanch Remedios Fernandes and panch member Xavier Pereira and representatives of the Benaulim Civic and Social Forum inspected the 22 controversial structures within the complex.

Monday’s inspection attains significance as the director of environment Vikas Gaunkekar in a letter to deputy collector, Margao had issued a memorandum to the deputy collector Salcete for execution of demolition order issued by the GCZMA in August.

Ironically the inspection which was finally held on Monday was earlier scheduled on August 1. Chaos prevailed at the site of the project as there were rumours that the inspection was postponed.

Speaking to reporters, Patnekar said the inspection was held based on directives of the BDO and the report will be sent to the director of panchayat while refusing to give any details about it. The sarpanch, too informed that the panchayat had no major role in the inspection and had to be present at the site.

Members of Benaulim Civic and Social Forum however charged that the inspection was not carried out properly and done without any approved plans hence the inspection is null and void. They further alleged that the plinth area of just one villa was measured and the number of villas counted. They informed that they have made their remarks on the inspection report as they are not happy in the manner in which the inspection was carried out.

Meanwhile, the forum has alleged that the South Goa Deputy Collector has failed to act with regards to the demolition order issued by the GCZMA. They pointed out that in November 2015 an order was issued to demolish all the structures.

The memorandum states that the order by the GCDMA was challenged in the high court only to be withdrawn following which the high court issued order that the structures had to be demolished within eight weeks and the deputy collector was in turn directed to execute the order and submit compliance report.