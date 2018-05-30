Yet another extension for CAC up to June 30

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The three-member Cabinet Advisory Committee (CAC) has got yet another extension up to June 30, 2018, as the stay of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment in the United States of America, has been extended further.

Parrikar had constituted the three-member Cabinet Advisory Committee comprising of PWD Minister Ramakrishna Dhavalikar, Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai and Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza in March 2018 before he left for the United States for treatment. The three-member committee was constituted by the Chief Minister to look after the affairs of the state in his absence.

The initial order issued by Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma stated that the committee has been constituted to look after the affairs of the state till March 31 with financial powers to approve projects up to Rs 5 crore.

The tenure of the CAC was thereafter extended till April 30. The government

also raised the financial powers of the committee to Rs 10 crore.

The fresh order issued on Tuesday stated that the term of the Cabinet Advisory Committee has been extended up to June 30. This is the third extension given to the three-member ministers’ panel.