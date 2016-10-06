Yes or no……Women have the right to consent

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

Did we need a film like ‘Pink’ to preach to us that a woman’s character cannot be judged or taken for granted because ‘she’ drinks alcohol, wears clothes of her choice, lives independently, the number of boyfriends she has or chose to sleep with? Certainly not.

Effectively dealing with the theme of consent, and specifically, sexual consent, a loud point that the film conveys is straight forward and simple- that a NO is a sentence in itself and it needs no further explanations.

In fact even before the idea of the film was conceived, people in India, feminist groups, students and others have been talking and fighting for the right to consent.

Did we seriously need a movie and a man (Amitabh Bachchan) to explain the right to consent

Gender studies teacher at Don Bosco College, Panaji, Pooja Dolas says that we don’t need films to teach us about right to consent. She says, “The film has focused on the issue because it is in the psyche of the society. In the film when the character Minal said no, it made no difference.” She believes that it’s a shame that a woman’s no is rarely heard. “A no should be respected.”

Human right activist Kamayani Bali tells us that she was uncomfortable to see Bachchan in the promotional campaign for the movie. She strongly believes that the three women in Pink might soon be forgotten, but Big B’s legacy will not fade. She says: “But do we need to thank the angry old man for choosing to speak for women? Are his preachy one-liners making him the new saviour women now need? Why is saving required? His voice now is all over the internet as the ‘voice of Indian women’, and it is far from ideal.”

While she does believe that Pink is realistic; portraying how difficult life can be for women in urban spaces. But more than that, it resonates with the saviour figures we have to create from time to time, so that they tell women to be ‘more careful’. However she also points out saying, “though Bachchan’s unnerving man from the park turns out to be a saviour in disguise, his ‘saving’ involves an unnecessarily public recounting of his client’s sexual history.”

On the other hand senior psychiatrist Rajesh Dhume believes that it is after the release of the movie Pink that people are talking about women’s consent for sexual intercourse. He says talking about the power of films which has the capacity to hit the heart and tweak the brain: “It took an Aamir Khan to teach India about dyslexia through his movie, ‘Taare Zameen Par’ while people were being educated for years, but no one heard.” However he hopes the impact is permanent and not one that dies off.

Character assassination

of women in India

Many get confused about consent and its limits. In fact many believe that rape is a crime, but if ‘she’ was drunk, not modestly dressed or that effect meant it was okay and that she gave her consent.

In the movie Amitabh’s character talks about the safety manual— one that is decided by people based on their assumptions which in turn became an eye-opener of sorts. It works to sensitise the society to what a woman—any woman of any age, from any background—goes through in her everyday life.

Yes, a girl can wear a short skirt and not be considered cheap. Even a sex worker has the right to consent. As simple as that—sex without consent is rape; no matter what the dress, place, time of the day. She could be your girlfriend or wife.

Superintendant of Police, Priyanka Kashyap thinks this is an attitude everywhere but more prominently in India for it’s a male dominated society where people judge your character based on the clothes worn. “It’s sadly more to do with the parochial mentality which gets accentuated by skewed portrayals of women all around us and then promoted by all layers of the society including women themselves. We see a woman who is dressed up in western clothes being related to terms like ‘fast’, ‘modern’ and in obnoxious ways as ‘chaalu’ and this can be seen from the attitude of parents who will stress upon a ‘good girl’ to marry off their son— one who doesn’t wear skimpy clothes and such other criteria which do not define someone’s character.” She says that clothes or your appearance is a matter of choice and does not define your inner self which is what should actually define a person.

According to Pooja it is the home (family) where the gendering process starts. “These are all social images created at home that all of us start believing so much, that we cannot tolerate different clothes or behaviour. Even the woman herself is trapped in that image.” All of this simply escalates with time which decides on the basis of what a woman does, her movement in society, the people she fraternizes with, etc, which is all decided by society. She goes on to say that the problem heightens when she thinks of challenging traditions— thus becoming anti-social or characterless woman. She also says the same is applicable to a man- who is looked down upon if he does home chores. “We lack the courage to look at our outdated social norms open-mindedly,” she says.

Ramita Gurav, associate professor, St Xavier’s College does believe that each society has a set of norms of the so called ‘ideal’ character. “If you have a particular way of life which has been declared immoral by the society then you too are considered to be immoral. In a male dominated society, when it comes to women’s moral behaviour, the list of rules is endless.”

She explains how ancient Indian paintings, sculptures give us a totally different picture about the way women used to dress. “We may be living today in the 21st century independent democratic India, but when it comes to woman our thinking is still very much influenced by the values of a patriarchal society.”

Further she explains that it probably isn’t just the Indian way but also an international issue trying to draw a parallel with Julia Robert’s character in ‘Pretty Woman’ movie.

Men and sex

Unfortunately we have many men who believe that sex is their birthright and that a woman has no say whatsoever. Her consent is not even asked for or is misunderstood for a yes based on behaviour, dressing and other factors, perceived by society.

The problem in fact is worse for married women, who rarely voice out their misery. For those who do, there is no much relief as marital rape is not recognised by Indian laws, and husbands are under no obligation to stop when their wives say no if they are over 18 years of age.

What the law states

Consent means an unequivocal voluntary agreement when the woman by words, gestures or any form or verbal or non-verbal communication, communicates willingness to participate in the specific sexual act: Provided that a woman who does not physically resist to the act of penetration shall not by the reason only of that fact, be regarded as consenting to the sexual activity.

The effective part of this change in the definition of consent is that not only must men stop when a woman says NO, but in fact men must not proceed unless a woman says YES. Among the seven descriptions of consent provided by the new rape law, even consent obtained when a woman is intoxicated and unable to understand the nature and consequences of that to which she gives consent, amounts to rape.

Pooja expressing sorrow that a woman as a human being doesn’t have fundamental rights, she says, “Women are taken for granted. You become companions of each other after marriage and not a slave. Forcing sex even after marriage is unjust. Any type of force, violence, and unwanted sex are not questionable after marriage and has become a commonly accepted thing. It is sad that marriage is considered as an official license to do all this.”

Dhume however agrees to the presumption of men considering sex their birthright. He explains: “Even law, I guess, presumes that marriage is a license for sexual activity between two individuals and the progeny given birth to is called the legal heir. Hence when no sex occurs in marriage separations can also be granted under non consummation of marriage.”

Ramita believes that the men who believe sex is their birthright are representatives of the patriarchal society, for whom a woman is not a living being with feelings but just a body and commodity to satisfy their lust and ego. “Married or unmarried, for them a woman’s opinion does not matter,” she says. However, she does believe that there are exceptions of very few men who respect the opinion of women. “It hurts the male ego very badly when a woman tells a man that she is not interested in him. As a wife, her major duty is considered to look after the house, bear children, especially sons to carry the family name forward, and whenever husband wishes, be available for him to satisfy his physical needs.”

A link to social status and strata of society

Kamayani thinks that fear of sexual violence has a disciplinary effect on women. “Sexual violence, and the disciplining of women, complements each other. It is routine for acts of rape or sexual harassment to be followed by increased restrictions on women’s movement. ‘Safety’ for women invariably means restrictions on their freedom: curfews in hostels, policing of women who work at night, visit bars, for instance. Also, ‘safety’ is often tied up with the patriarchal ideology of masculine guardianship and protection of women.”

It is often believed that education is the only weapon we have to eradicate most of the problems in society, including creating a safe and secure environment for our women. There are many who believe that the film will not reach a wide audience, and those who really need to watch it- the lowest strata of society who have rigid and patriarchal views. For some women, consent is not even in their dictionary.

Dhume says that empowerment and poverty are inversely proportional. Dignity and clothing have a social connection over the centuries of civilisation. “What we wear tries to depict social class. State of mind reflects our choice of fashion. Progressive association of scanty clothing and cabaret or belly dancing degraded as a dance form into a sleaze show. It’s all in your nature or nurture,” he states.

Pooja and Ramita think that it is a superstition that upper class women are not forced against their wish. Pooja says: “Class has nothing to do with the suppression. If at all it has, it is the form of suppression that only changes.” Ramita says that many a times women from lower strata come forward as strong women who defy the injustice done to them like in the Hindi novel ‘Kathgulab’ or the Marathi play ‘Kamla’ by Vijay Tendulkar. “In Goa too there are cases where consent of women is not given importance but generally speaking the voice of a common Goan woman is quite strong.”

The need to change our mindset

Women’s being aware about the right to consent is just half the job done; actually men form the other significant half. Men and women should be familiaried with these views so that a world with better relationships based on mutual respect exist.

Kamayani thinks that we need to find more effective ways of creating social and political movements that pose a challenge, not only to actual acts of violence on women, but the material and ideological arrangements that underwrite such violence including caste endogamy, women’s sexual and reproductive labour arrangements within and outside marriage and the household. She says, “Control of women’s sexual and personal autonomy, and the culture of patriarchal ‘guardianship’ of women, is seemingly benign. These issues cannot remain confined largely to discussions.”

Rajesh believes that attitudes can change only if a male member demonstrates to the son that women are to be treated with respect. Also the women of the house should correct the sons and when he does wrong.

Ramita believes that our society will be free from shackles of the values of patriarchal system only when man and woman will be considered as equals.

Priyanka opines that typecasting, stereotyping and having preconceived notions about women has gone on for ages and more so to keep the society skewed in favour of men. “To change this we have to target the attitude first which is now thankfully seeing a positive change as people have started to question this mindset.” Giving the example of Pink she says that taking a further cue from that, if the so called victimiser had got to learn from early on in his childhood to respect women. She says: “We have to educate more and more people and bring about awareness at the lowest levels and if parents can start to inculcate a sense of fairness in minds of their children then we surely can achieve a better society to live in where women don’t get judged wrongly.”