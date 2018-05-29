Yash confident of doing India proud

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Yash Fadte is the first squash player from Goa to be selected to represent India at the Under-19 World Junior Squash Championship 2018 to be held in Chennai, India in the month of July by the World squash Federation. “I am positive I will be the first Indian to end up on the podium during this championship,” Yash told The Navhind Times over the phone from Chennai.

Yash was part of the last Indian contingent that had participated in the last World Championship where India lost in the pre-quarterfinals. Yash’s first major win was during the US U-17 Junior championship.

“I have been able to practice a lot with senior players from India last year. I normally practice at the CCI squash court in Mumbai and go to Kolkata and Chennai to play with former Indian stars. There is no competition available in Goa,”

Yash said.

“I do not have a coach. As there is no competition in Goa, I need to travel a lot out of the state. I am happy with the level of competition. Playing with senior players has helped me a lot,” says sixteen year old Yash.

The selection trials for the World Junior Championship were held in Chennai from the May 24 to 28.Yash finished first in the selection.

Yash will be attending the Indian team camp from June 17 to July 6.