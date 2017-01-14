Yamaha USP is in design and quality

One of the oldest two-wheeler brands in the automobile industry, Yamaha has its own gang of loyal enthusiasts. In 2017 the brand is upping visibility with new launches planned in the premium segment as well in the lower segment of two-wheelers. Here Ashok Sapra, proprietor, Pratik Motors, Mapusa, speaks on Yamaha’s presence in Goa and on future prospects. He says to Shoma Patnaik that Yamaha is taken off a chunk of the market pie in the burgeoning scooter market.

Q: How does 2017 look for Yamaha two-wheelers in Goa?

It looks good. Currently we are the main competitor to the leading scooter brand in the market and aiming to give them a tough fight. So in the scooter segment we expect to maintain our premier position in the market on the back of our quality and popularity of products, while in the bike segment we expect to keep our customers enthused by several new launches. New bike models will power our motor cycle sales in 2107.

Q: How is the Fascino, your top selling scooter faring?

It is doing very well. The scooter launched in 2014 and it has taken off from day one. The response from the market is better than expected. In 2016, our dealership alone sold 4,500 plus units of Fascino annually. This year we are targeting sales of 5,000 plus units. That is a conservative estimate of the Fascino and the actual figure could be higher. The overwhelming response to the model has to be seen against the fact that Yamaha has been a relatively new entrant to the scooter industry. The company started selling scooter about three years back. First it came out with Ray, then Ray-Z, followed by Alpha and then Fascino.

Q: How much has the scooterisation of the two-wheeler market in India changed Yamaha’s product profile in Goa?

It has changed it a lot. All-India about 51 per cent of the company’s sales are scooters. In Goa the percentage share is slightly above 70 per cent. Earlier we sold more of motor cycles but now scooters outnumber bikes. It is the customers choice. People prefer scooters for commuting. The mother, father, college going daughter, in fact all the adult members can use it. And scooters are also easier to ride. In the future also I expect the trend to continue and volumes to come from scooters.

Q: What according to you is the USP of Yamaha products vis-à-vis the other brands?

Yamaha USP is in design and quality. People become bored with one kind of design, one kind of power and our products always have something new to offer the customer. We are different from all competitors in design, power, storage capacity, suspension. We are actually whole lot more comfortable than other two wheelers in the fray. Nobody can match us in quality. That is because Yamaha is a very old, reputed, company with strong base in technology.

Q: What will be your strategy to push sales and improve the presence of Yamaha in the market?

Our strategy will be to emphasize on our product quality and step up service to customers. Service is the main thing. If we do not provide good service to our customers then nobody will come to us.

Q: How many service stations does Yamaha have in Goa and are they enough to meet customer needs?

We have our own sales and service station facilities in Mapusa, Vasco, Bicholim, Pednem, Ponda, Valpoi, and Dodamarg. And the other two dealers in the state have their service stations in Panjim and Margao. It is quite enough. We have a good network of service stations and servicing is not a problem.

Q: What are the new launches planned in bikes?

Yamaha globally is known for its high-powered bikes. The company will soon be launching FZ 250 cc, a high-powered variant of the existing FZ and FZ-S range. Both the bikes (in 150cc) are very popular. We are the only company which is selling in this segment in fuel injection. The bikes are very safe. If you meet with an accident and there is a tilt of more than 45 degrees the engine automatically stalls. Other bikes just keep on going. Another bike in the wings is the R3 300 cc, the MT-15, both are sports bike, in high end segment of the market.

Q: Are there enquiries for the FZ250?

Of course! People have looked it up in the internet and enquiries have started coming in. The bike will be launched on January 24 and bookings in Goa will open sometime next week. The pricing will be announced at the time of the launch.

Q: Why do you think electric scooters are not taking off in Goa?

Electric scooters may take off in future in Goa when the need arises. They are necessary to bring down the energy costs and as clean mode of transport. Yamaha has the technology and could launch electric scooters in future. But the thing about electric scooters is Goa’s topography. Plains are less here and the scooters become slow while climbing. Nobody wants to ride a slow scooter. That is discouraging electric scooters from becoming popular.

Q: Did demonetization affect your sales?

Demonetization affected us a lot. In two-wheelers most of the purchases are by cash so we like all other dealers were hit by the cash crunch that followed demonetization. The shift towards cashless took time and the transition period was difficult. But now things are getting better. November was very bad, in December things improved and now it is much better. I should say we are on the recovery path.