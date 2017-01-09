By Tensing Rodrigues*

A few readers feel that my suggestion of investment in equity mutual funds is rather wrongly timed. Though it may be not bad per se they feel, this definitely is not the time to invest in equity. They point out that, having agreed that in the last three months the top ten large cap funds have lost about nine per cent, how could I have ever made such a suggestion. Well, for a risk averse investor like me probably this is one of the best time. Even if I fall the fall would be from a lesser height. It would hurt that much less. Looking at the upside it means there is that much more to gain. But I will leave it to each one to take a call.

How does an aam investor go about? I would suggest keep it simple. Do not go for the kill straight away. One has got to learn the ropes. Learning means doing simpler things first and it means doing in a small way. Begin with a fair amount of reading on MFs initially on what they are. Look at the different funds available, the different fund categories and their performance, and everything that will increase your familiarity with MFs as an investment option. Here you can make up for the fact that in the case of the MFs you cannot get that physical feel of a bank counter, the familiar cash cabin, and so on, which increase your comfort level with the bank.

After that set aside a small amount for investing in MFs, visit a branch office of a MF company, technically called an Asset Management Company (AMC). Talk to the people. This is more by the way of raising your comfort level. Then visit some more AMCs. Also find out about the AMCs, how they started and so on; not just their funds. By then you will realise that MFs are no less solid than the banks that they too have a respectable pedigree.

Now you can finally decide to take the plunge. Meet your trusted investment advisor. Ask her about the schemes. With your background now you should be able not only to understand what she is talking but also to ask her what you need to know. Do not take all that she says at the face value. Cross-question. Together you should be able to make a good choice. But let the final choice be yours. The final choice has to be yours because you alone know intimately what your needs are. She will help you to do the paper work. Please do the paper-work diligently. Do not take any short cuts; do not hesitate to reveal any mandatory details. That can only make your life difficult later. In this technology laden world, nothing is a secret any longer. So be transparent. Furnishing your mobile number and your e-mail id is very helpful. I will tell you a little later why.

Though the AMCs manage the funds, the investor transactions and the records thereof are usually managed by special agencies called Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTA). There are quite a few of these in India, the principal among them being CAMS and Karvy. When choosing your first few funds, choose from the CAMS’s lot only, just to keep your work simple. As you establish yourself, you can go wider. Fill the form or forms and write the cheque. Your advisor will do the rest. And your investment is done.

In a couple of days, you will receive a statement as a record of your investment. This is no irreplaceable document. Nevertheless keep it safely as it has all your investment details available at hand. The statement will show your investment in rupees, the MF units bought with that amount and the price (called the NAV) at which they have been bought. It is the NAV which goes up or down, increasing or decreasing the value of your investment. You can keep a casual tab on the NAV of the schemes that you have invested in. But do not be too obsessed with that. The daily movement of NAV does not matter in the long run. So, if you cannot keep your heart out of it, just forget about it.

The statement will have a tear off slip at its bottom, which can be used to make further investments in that scheme or to move your investment from the existing scheme to another or to redeem your investment (that is liquidate your investment). For all this you need to submit the tear off slip duly filled and signed to the AMC office or the RTA office. The fresh purchase will happen the same day or the next day. The redemption too but you will get the money in about a week’s time.

This is not all. There is more to it but next time. Happy MF investing!

*The author is an investment consultant. Readers can send their comments and queries to investment.ideas.shop@gmail.com