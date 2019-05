Wrong calculations could be BJP’s defeat in South Goa & Panaji: CM

BJP had to face defeat in South Goa Lok Sabha election and in Panaji by-polls.

The Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant feels they were defeated due to wrong calculations.

Sawant said they dont know where their calculations could have gone wrong.

BJP lost South Goa seat to Congress by a margin of around 9,000 votes.

More importantly, the BJP lost its Panaji fortress of 25 years to Congress by a margin of 1,700 votes.