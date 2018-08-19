WRD plans to give Majorda lake a fresh lease of life

DIANA FERNANDES | NT

MARGAO: Many residents of Majorda-Calata remember the village lake, locally called as Tolleband, as a place where they would go to swim, but over the years its neglect has been evident. A long-pending demand of the locals has been is to revive the lake as it would be a boon for agricultural activities.

However, earlier this week, the water resources department released a tender notice for development and beautification of Tolleband. Nuvem MLA Wilfred D’Sa, speaking about the tender, said he hopes that the long-pending demand of the people will be fulfilled.

“Residents have for many years been asking that this lake be developed. In the past, many used to go there for a swim. Many MLAs before me have come and gone and made efforts, but have not succeeded. But, I am glad that finally something is happening,” said D’Sa.

The work is expected to cost a total of Rs 74 lakh with a plan to have fresh water from the lake supplied to farmers during the summer season. Using rainwater harvesting during the monsoon months, the plan is then to channelise fresh water from the bandh to the fields nearby.

Majorda- Utorda-Calata sarpanch and founder of the Majorda farmers club Agnelo Pereira feels that these measures will go a long way and attract younger generations to cultivation of fields.

“The village panchayat as well as the farmers have been trying to revive farming by having proper access roads and electricity in the fields. The development of the Tolleband will go a long way in attracting younger generations to farming. Rain water harvesting will be a big help during summer months,” said Pereira.

The village is popularly known for its watermelons, but of late farmers have also begun investing time and efforts into growing paddy in their fields. They have also developed mud roads within farms to enable easier movement of tractors and other farming machinery.

Several other minor irrigation projects along with installation of pumps and fencing have also been proposed in parts of the village.