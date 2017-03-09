Wow Kids Pre-school celebrates first annual day

Friday , 10 March 2017
Posted by: nt March 10, 2017 in Kurio City

Wow Kids Preschool celebrated their first annual day. To mark the occasion students staged a show and enthralled parents.Chief guest for the function was English teacher, Bhumika Higher Secondary School, Poriem, Rita de Sa who lit the traditional lamp along with head of the preschool, Supriya Gaonkar and a few parents.

A movie depicting the methodologies and the activities of the school was screened for the audience. Certificates of appreciation were presented to students.

“In all, a vibrant performance by the young angels making their parents proud,” said Rita de Sa as she spoke and appreciated the methodologies and uniqueness of the school.

