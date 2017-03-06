“Would like to see entrepreneurs taking up business opportunities with social responsibility”

Sweet shops are doing great business in Goa as demand is robust and sales are good nearly all throughout the year. Most of the shops are owned by the Marwari’s who have settled in Goa for decades and assimilated effortlessly in the local community. Born in Goa and having studied in MES College, Ratan Borana says that he is Goan and cannot think of living any other lifestyle but Goan.

Q: Why did you opt to start a business in Goa?

It was a family business started by my father Meghraj Borana in Vasco Da Gama in the year 1972. The shop name was Govekar Sweet Mart and we manufactured fresh sweets and farsan. It was our first and foremost successful establishment which led us to start with Sanman Sweets and Manthan Kajuwalla. While Manthan Kajuwalla is family owned, Sanman Sweets is under my sole proprietorship.

Q: Your toughest task in setting up the business?

The toughest task in my opinion was setting up Sanman Sweets in 1991 because it was a whole new concept of sweets and farsan to be introduced in Vasco city and the degree of risk taken was pretty high. In those days customers were not exposed as much to non-Goan sweets. The awareness came in gradually.

Q: Have you achieved all your goals? If not what remains to be done?

Not yet as I always seek for inspiration and opportunities which will help me to take my business at a new level. Now I am looking for branding of dry fruits sold at Manthan Kajuwalla.

Q: Your best business moment.

It was diversification from manufacturing of sweets to trade in dry fruits. The decision is paid-off handsomely.

Q: How did you settle down and merge into the Goan lifestyle?

It was pretty much easy as I was born and brought up in the same city where I continue to live till now.

Q: Customs or festivals that appeal to you.

Diwali because it is peak business season for us. Goans like to gift sweet boxes during the festival.

Q: State one aspect of Goa which has changed for better or worse?

The sweet business has improved significantly. Earlier the demand was for dry sweets like besan laddu, pedha, etc. Now it is changed to syrupy, milk-based sweets. Locals are keen to taste all varieties of milk-based sweets. The volume of the sweet business is also increased. From a non-business point of view, development of infrastructure in the state is a change for the better as it has helped in attracting tourists. On the other hand nature and greenery of Goa has decreased.

Q: What changes would you like to see in the business as well as social environment?

I would like to see entrepreneurs taking up more business opportunities along with taking care of social responsibility towards consumers and employees

Q: If not a businessman, what would you have chosen as a profession? Why?

Merchant navy as most of my peers in college had joined the same but due to family business I wasn’t allowed to do so.

Q: Your definition of susegado

Is one of the most appealing lifestyle only seen in Goa and I’m proud to be a susegad.