Worshiping art with watercolours

Naguesh Rao Sardessai

Govind Silimkhann’s ‘Watercolour Worship’, an exhibition of watercolour paintings, put up at Kala Academy’s Art Gallery presents the real ‘Sadak’ of this difficult medium.

If the word ‘sadhaka’ is applied as a generic term for any religious practitioner or seeker then the description fits Govind well and the title of the show seems apt. Graduating in Fine Arts from Goa’s premier art institute – Goa College of Art, he has been practicing art for nearly three decades with single point zeal with the aim to master the craft and rise above the mundane.

To begin with, dabbling in various genres and media, that includes photography as well; Govind later gravitated towards watercolours and remained faithful to the point where he began to produce every other work using the said medium. Systematic in his approach, Govind paints on a daily basis and doesn’t fail to produce a painting a day.

With such oeuvre to boost off, he has reached a point where he has turned into a true seeker of this supposedly difficult medium. Watercolour is a very demanding medium that displays stubborn character and unpredictable nature. A medium that follows a light to dark approach, there’s absolutely no scope to rectify individual mistakes.

Every passing day saw him experiment with the medium that is considered difficult to master. Govind has remained oblivious to these difficulties and has risen above to exhibit admirable command over the medium.

With several awards to his credit, prominent amongst them being the State Art Award, Govind refused to rest on these laurels. He travelled larger parts of Goa, and to the neighbouring states, with his camera and painting material, capturing the Goa he cherishes and connects with. As such, he has a large collection of photographs and watercolour paintings which give an overview of the Goa we live in.

The current show will have over seventy works on display. Each heritage house, pristine landscape, religious structure, narrow lanes etc, that is on display, collectively create an admirable picture of Goa for the people to cherish. His works are a visual documentary that needs to be seen to understand the true facet of Goa in its pristine form.

Govind is a veteran of several group shows and has successfully held a much admired solo show that attracted prominent art collectors.

‘Watercolour Worship’ is a step further in pushing the boundaries of painting.

(Art exhibition ‘Watercolour Worship’ will be inaugurated in Kala Academy’s Art Gallery, on October 15 at 5 p.m. by the Union Minister for Defence, Manohar Parrikar. The exhibition will be open to public viewing till October 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)