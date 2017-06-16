World Konkani Centre calls applications for scholarship

Vishwa Konkani Student Scholarship Fund set up by World Konkani Centre, Mangalore is accepting applications for Merit-Cum-Means Scholarships-2017 from Konkani speaking students belonging to any caste and religion, seeking professional education in engineering and MBBS streams.

Eligibility criteria

are the following:

Only candidates with Konkani as mother tongue can apply for this scholarship regardless of caste and religion. Mother tongue certificate needs to be provided while applying.

Only candidates seeking admission to the first year of engineering or MBBS course in 2017 can apply.

Only those who have scored above 70 per cent in SSLC and in core subjects in PUC and secured a ranking 20,000 or below in the Common Entrance Test (CET) can apply. Only candidates whose total family income is less than `4.50 lakhs per annum can apply. The references from a family doctor and chartered accountant should be provided in this regard while applying.

Students should be willing to sponsor two students after completion of studies and securing employment and should contribute 20 days in the year 2017-2018 to community service.

Deserving candidates will be selected on the basis of verifications by independent panellists and each candidate will be awarded a scholarship amounting `30,000 and `40,000 for engineering and MBBS aspirants respectively.

Candidates fulfilling the criteria can apply for Scholarships 2017 through an online application module set up by world Konkani Centre on website: www.vishwakonkani.org. Application module will be active only till July 10. Applications received in hardcopy will not be processed for Scholarships 2017. Candidates can login to the website for detailed instructions on preparation for the application process and terms and conditions of the scholarship programme.

As the Fund is functioning on the basis of stream concept, the entire amount generated every year will be distributed to the beneficiaries and no separate corpus will be maintained. Contributions to the Fund will be eligible for Tax Exemption under section 80(G) of the Income Tax Act.