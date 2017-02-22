World Bank funds 12 projects for state disaster preparedness

NT NETWORK

VELIM

Goa being 40 per cent susceptible to wind and cyclones with the state falling under moderate to low risk zone, the World Bank has funded a total of 12 projects in the state to reduce vulnerability to cyclones and other hydro-meteorological hazards.

The projects include early warning dissemination systems, cyclone risk mitigation infrastructure, technical assistance for multi-hazard risk management and project management and implementation support.

Presently, two projects have been proposed for Pernem while one such project is coming up in Tiswadi.

In South Goa, eight projects have been proposed – Canacona (5), Mormugao (3), while just one project has been proposed in Salcete.

Speaking to this daily, senior WRD official Mervin Caldeira said that the WRD is taking over old government primary schools, which are unused, to set up multi-purpose cyclone shelters to be used during any emergency or disaster.

On other occasions, he said the multi-purpose cyclone shelters would be handed over to the community for other purposes.

He said the World Bank is presently holding consultations with the people because they do not want to force the projects on anybody.