The Department of Commerce, Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Sanquelim organised a one day workshop on ‘Opportunities for Commerce Students under new GST Regime 2017’. The resource persons were chartered accountants Satyaprakash Kamat and Rajendra Parkhi. In the first technical session Satyaprakash Kamat enlightened the audience on the topic, ‘GST- A New Regime, One Nation One Tax’. In the second session Rajendra Parkhi dwelt on the topic, ‘Career Opportunities in Commerce.” A question answer session marked the end of the talk. Prior to this PAN Card Services and Tax Consultancy Cell under the guidance of associate professor in Commerce, Namdev M Gawas, Government College Sanquelim was opened to the students, staff and general public. The workshop offered an excellent opportunity to students and staff to introspect the impact of GST.

