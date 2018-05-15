Works worth Rs 18 cr soon in each Oppn constituency

PANAJI: Minister for Public Works Department (PWD) Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Monday ‘cleared the way’ for development works worth Rs 18 crore in each of the constituencies of the opposition MLAs.

“In the month of February, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had assured the opposition that government will initially take up plan work of Rs 15 crore and non-plan work of Rs 3 crore in their respective constituencies. However, due to some technical issues, things didn’t move smoothly. Hence, now I have taken the initiative so that promise made by Chief Minister is fulfilled,” said Dhavalikar.

He said that necessary instruction has been given to the government officials including the PWD engineers to clear the files for both, plan and non-plan work and float tenders at the earliest. He said that works related to roads, bridges and water supply will be taken up on priority by the government.

Earlier in the day, upon a request from the leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, Dhavalikar held a meeting with majority of the Congress MLAs at the state Secretariat along with government officials and listened to their grievances.

“We have submitted our priorities to the government, and in our presence itself, the PWD Minister directed his officials that by May 25, all the estimates of the plan and non-plan works to the tune of Rs 18 crore should be prepared and submitted to him,” said Kavlekar. He said that during the meeting, the Congress MLAs urged Dhavalikar to ensure that the roads which have been dug up for laying pipes by JICA are tarred before monsoon so as to avoid any hardship to public. Kavlekar said that the minister assured him that the same will be done within a week.