Working towards a clean Goa

The government along with the Department of Tourism is observing a fortnight long ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ and ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ – initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. As part of this campaign, sanitation and cleanliness drives will be held at various locations. NT BUZZ gets you the details

NT BUZZ

Today, we hear so much about the damage garbage does to the environment everywhere; be it on social media, from people and politicians and through other forms of communication. As much as we are told about waste segregation, the need to know about disposal of waste is equally crucial. The flushing/ throwing of garbage including plastic, paper and other non-biodegradable items into water bodies and open grounds is causing massive harm to the ecology.

While there is a lot that needs to be done with regards to awareness and implementation of rules pertaining to ban on use and disposal of plastic, much more can be done at an individual level. With a similar intention, the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa is observing a fortnight long ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ and ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Here sanitation and cleanliness drives are being undertaken at key tourism locations in the State.

The initiative commenced earlier this month on DB Marg, Panaji, where staff of the Department of Tourism cleaned out solid waste along a three kilometers stretch from Kala Academy to Old GMC.

Similar sanitation and cleanliness drives are scheduled near the vicinity of Kesarwal Springs on September 22, vicinity of Old Goa churches on September 26, vicinity of Miramar beach on September 27 (World Tourism Day) and vicinity of Mangueshi temple at Priol and parking area at Mangueshi temple on September 29. All the drives will be held between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The director, Department of Tourism, Government of Goa said: “Goa Tourism is observing the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ and ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiative which will clean up key tourism locations which gets a high density of tourist footfall. It is the endeavour of the department to see that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is carried out at tourism locations which will give a boost to tourism in the State.”

So folks if you want to see a better tomorrow restrain from littering waste and dumping garbage in the open and start segregating garbage into bins. It might be tough at the start, but this effort will go a long way.