Work on NH17B stretch gets cabinet approval

PANAJI: State cabinet, on Friday, approved commencement of work on the remaining stretch of the NH17B, from Verna junction to Mormugao Port Trust, and appointed S N Bhobe Associates Pvt Ltd as a consultant for the project.

The Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar informed that the work will be undertaken by the public works department on NH17B’s Varnapuri to Sada junction stretch of about 5.2 km, costing around Rs 397 crore, however, the government has appointed a consultant for the project.

He said, “For the purpose of the elevated road cum flyover cum ROB (road over bridge) from Ravindra Bhavan junction to gate number 9 of the Mormugao Port Trust, the council of ministers resolved to appoint S N Bhobe Associates Pvt Ltd as a consultant for construction, operation and maintenance of the balance work for four-laning of the stretch.”

The cabinet has also extended the duration of application seeking compensation under the Goa State Interim Compensation to Road Accident Victims Scheme.

For fatal accidents, the time duration has been extended from 60 days to 180 days and for injuries, the duration of application has been extended from seven days to thirty days.

Parsekar said, “It has been realised that the families of the victims take longer than 60 days to overcome the untoward incident and apply for compensation, and therefore, it was decided to extend the duration of application.”

In order to provide a further boost to development works in the villages, the cabinet enhanced the monetary support to the panchayats under the Deendayal Panchayati Raj Infrastructure Development Scheme from the existing Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore.

And, the monetary benefits under special provisions have been enhanced from Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.5 crore.

The government has received 49 proposals from the panchayats seeking grants under the scheme. Of the 49 project proposals, 27 projects have been tendered, and 22 project proposals are being processed.