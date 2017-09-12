Work on eroded road stretch at Camorlim to begin soon: PWD

MARGAO: PWD engineers on Tuesday inspected Camorlim’s eroded stretch of road from Uzro to Sonfator on Margao- Ponda highway and assured to start the tarring of the road as a temporary measure.

The locals, led by the Camorlim sarpanch Basilio Fernandes gathered at the site to explain their problems to the PWD engineers. They showed the engineers how bad the road is and how the dust pollution is posing a threat to their health. The engineer inspected the entire stretch right from Tembi to Sonfator.

Sarpanch Fernandes said, “We showed the engineers the condition of the road as the heavy traffic has worsened the condition of the road. The executive engineer Ratnakaran Challan has said that a portion of the road will be taken up for repairs soon” informed the sarpanch.

Challan said that he had spoken to the superintendent engineer (Roads) and highlighted the need for repair works. “A tender of Rs 5.65 crore has been floated and the works (portion of the affected stretch) will start soon’’ Challan said.

Interestingly, a day after locals’ gheraoed the PWD engineer at his office, the works at the site has begun. The PWD workers were seen working at the Tembi- Raia road side to clean up a drainage system.