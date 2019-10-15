Work on Cacora, Bainguinim plants to start soon: Lobo

Mapusa: Minister for Garbage Management Michael Lobo said that all formalities for setting up waste treatment plant at Cacora are completed as the government has received environmental clearance and even designing work is completed and now agreement needs to resigned and soon work on it will start.

While in case of the Bainguinim waste treatment plant, he said that the process is completed and now the government is waiting for environmental clearance and soon foundation for the two plants will be laid.

Interacting with media persons, Lobo said that Goa badly needs incinerator project adding, “We will come up with incinerator plant in Goa. I cannot say where it will come up but it will be come up after obtaining all necessary approvals like pollution board, EIA report and others.”

“Currently we are sending tonnes of dry waste like papers, old clothes etc to Karnataka by trucks by spending Rs 22,000 per truck. The incinerator plant will be set up in an uninhabited place,” added Lobo.

“There is need for people to change the ‘not in my backyard attitude’ if we want Goa to be clean and if we want to take forward the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” added Lobo.