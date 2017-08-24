Friday , 25 August 2017
Work of laying new carpet on Margao jogging track will begin by September 15, says Vijai

Posted by: nt August 25, 2017 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

MARGAO

Town and Country  Planning  (TCP) Minister Vijai Sardesai  has informed that  the work of laying a new carpet on the jogging track  located in Margao, next to the Fatorda stadium, will start by September 15.

While speaking to media, Sardesai said that the  work of laying a new carpet on the jogging track at Fatorda will commence  from September 15.

“I have spoken to the Sports Authority of  Goa (SAG) about it.  The  work is delayed due to the model code of conduct in force in the state in view of the by-elections,’’ he said.

The minister visited the jogging track on Tuesday.

Interestingly, this was the second visit of the Minister to the jogging track site.

During his first visit in May along with the director of  sports and other sport department officials,  the Minister had promised to replace the torn carpet of the largely  used jogging track before the beginning of  the monsoon season. He, however, failed to  walk the talk.

On Tuesday, the Minister visited the track again along with the  assistant director of sports  after  distributing football kits to the members of higher secondary  football team that has qualified for the  Under 17 Subroto Cup, and assured  that  the  work will begin by mid-September.

The  jogging track  is 1 km long.  Hundreds of people, including few politicians and businessmen  jog here every day, irrespective of their age, to keep themselves fit.

 

