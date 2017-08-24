Work of laying new carpet on Margao jogging track will begin by September 15, says Vijai

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Vijai Sardesai has informed that the work of laying a new carpet on the jogging track located in Margao, next to the Fatorda stadium, will start by September 15.

While speaking to media, Sardesai said that the work of laying a new carpet on the jogging track at Fatorda will commence from September 15.

“I have spoken to the Sports Authority of Goa (SAG) about it. The work is delayed due to the model code of conduct in force in the state in view of the by-elections,’’ he said.

The minister visited the jogging track on Tuesday.

Interestingly, this was the second visit of the Minister to the jogging track site.

During his first visit in May along with the director of sports and other sport department officials, the Minister had promised to replace the torn carpet of the largely used jogging track before the beginning of the monsoon season. He, however, failed to walk the talk.

On Tuesday, the Minister visited the track again along with the assistant director of sports after distributing football kits to the members of higher secondary football team that has qualified for the Under 17 Subroto Cup, and assured that the work will begin by mid-September.

The jogging track is 1 km long. Hundreds of people, including few politicians and businessmen jog here every day, irrespective of their age, to keep themselves fit.