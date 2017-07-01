Women’s football in Goa on waterlogged grounds

NT NETWORK

Panaji

At a time when All India Football Federation (AIFF) appears to be trying to accelerate the paddle on women football, the Goa Football Association (GFA) seems to be deflating efforts to send a strong girls contingent for the Junior Nationals scheduled to be held in Cuttack from July 2 to August 10.

Two six girls were shortlisted from the eight one who appeared for the first trials in June. The shortlisted girls started practice at the GFA grounds in Duler on June 19 from 2.30 pm till around 5pm on a daily basis. However, since Thursday, no ground is available as the same has been earmarked for the North Goa Subroto Cup.

“The coach and the girls were shocked when they were told that they have no ground for practice as the Duler ground has been assigned for the Subroto Cup tournaments. The coach and the girls were in for a shock because they were not even informed. They came and had to go back and there has been no ground for the girls to practice,” stated a member who has been guiding and observing the progress of the players selected.

“Nobody in GFA seems to be bothered. The GFA secretary does not come to office nor is the president present. This demoralising attitude will in no way help improve the standard of women’s football in Goa,” added our source.

Marcelino has been appointed the coach and player Michel Castanha – who is also a Goa Football Development council (GFDC) coach is the assistant coach of the team. “ The Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) has refused to release Juliet Miranda to coach the juniors. Juliet Miranda is one of the accomplished A license coaches in Goa with DSYA.

“There are attempts to find another ground. Efforts are on to get a ground in Alto Betim. It looks like the ground will be available from Monday. The secretary of the club has promised to make the ground available to the team,” stated our sources. “Grounds tend to get water logged during the monsoons. Hence a problem to find playable grounds,” added our source.

Goa is in Group B along with West Bengal, Kerala and Uttarakhand. Goa plays Kerala in their first Group match on July 26 and meets Uttarakhand on August 2. Their final group match is against West Bengal on August 4.

Efforts to contact GFA proved futile.