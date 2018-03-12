Women instrumental in changing society: Mauvin

VASCO: Stating that women have been instrumental in bringing a change in the society, Minister for Panchayati Raj Mauvin Godinho praised women for transforming and dominating fields such as space, science, health, education, agriculture, etc.

Mauvin was speaking at the International Women’s Day function, organised by Dabolim BJP Mahila Morcha at Sai Baba temple hall at New

Vaddem, Vasco on Thursday. The function was attended by officer on special duty for Panchayati Raj Minister Ethel Nunes, Dabolim BJP Mahila Morcha president Anita Thorat, vice president Shaileja Asolkar, Asha More, Sneha Sawant, general secretary Reshma (Sarika) Naik, treasurer Ulka Khorjuvenkar, GTDC director Pallavi Shirodkar, Shobha Naik, Vishaya Pednekar and former Goa State Commission for Women Vidhya Shet Tanavade and others.

“Women have made a transformational change in society and they should be given equal opportunity without any differentiation,” said Godinho.

“A 24-year-old Avani Chaturvedi scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman fighter pilot who flew MiG-21 Bison for 30 minutes at Gujarat›s Jamnagar airbase”, said Godinho while giving an example of women who excelled in their careers.

On the occasion, Godinho presented prizes to top five women who participated in the sweet dish making competition, organised by Dabolim BJP mahila morcha.

The winners in the competition are, Rajani Pavaskar, Brenda Rodrigues, Sujata Madali, Akshata Zhemne and Sayli Satardekar.

Ethel Nunes and Reshma Naik spoke on the occasion. The function was compered by Thorat, while Shobha Naik proposed the vote of thanks.