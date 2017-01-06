Women assault MMC councillor over fumigation in Vasco

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Ward 23 councillor of Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) Shridhar alias Gaurish Mardolkar was admitted in hospital after he complained of chest pain, following a quarrel between him and two women over a petty matter reported near the Ganesh temple at New Vaddem on Friday evening.

As per information provided by Mardolkar, the incident was reported at around 7 pm when a municipal worker Sham Harijan was discharging his lawful duty and was involved in fumigation operation near the Ganesh temple at New Vaddem.

“However, a 40-year-old woman restricted the municipal worker, citing the reason of smoke entering her house and then assaulted him and pushed him to the ground,” he informed. Mardolkar rushed to rescue the worker, but the woman abused and assaulted him with fist blows and slaps. Subsequently, 65-year-old mother of the woman also joined her. Mardolkar claimed that some workers of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) then assaulted him and snatched gold chain from his neck.

He however managed to escape from the hands of the MGP workers, he said. Mardolkar, who went to lodge complaint at the Vasco police station, complained of chest pain and was immediately shifted to the Sub-District Hospital, Chicalim.

Meanwhile, the 65-year-old woman decided to lodge a complaint against Mardolkar for allegedly assaulting her and her 40-year-old daughter, who is undergoing treatment at Sub District Hospital at Chicalim. Vasco police personnel under the supervision of PI Nalasco Raposo are investigating the case. When contacted, the MMC chairperson Deepak Naik said that the law would take its own course. He however condemned the assault on the councillor and municipal worker.