Woman, toddler mowed down by crane at Priol

In a tragic incident, a woman and her 3-year-old nephew were crushed to death under the wheels of a heavy duty crane while they were crossing the Panaji-Belgaum highway at Conem-Priol on Thursday.

As per information, the accident occurred at around 3 pm when the woman identified as Sangeeta Gaude (38), a resident of Sangav Priol was crossing the road with her brother’s son identified as Devansh Jalmi (3), a resident of Conem-Priol. As they entered the road, a heavy-duty crane proceeding from Mardol to Ponda run over them, crushing them under the wheels.

The incident occurred in front a roadside shop owned by the woman’s brother from where she was proceeding towards her brother’s house in the village downhill, informed

onlookers. Soon after the accident, the driver and cleaner of the truck fled from the spot while husband of the deceased woman identified as Sadanand Gaude came on the road with a knife demanding arrest of the driver of the crane. Some locals too came out in support and blocked the Panaji-Belgaum highway. People also tried to set the cane on fire while Sadanand damaged the water pipe of the fire brigade summoned to clear the road.

Considering the chaos, traffic from the Panaji-Belgaum highway was diverted through internal village roads. Heavy police force was deployed at the accident spot to avoid any untoward incident. Even local MLA and Minister Govind Gaude, deputy collector Vishal Kundaikar and joint mamlatdar Abhir Hede rushed to the spot. But they failed to do much as the locals were in no mood to listen. Locals finally relented at around 7.45 pm.

Meanwhile, police nabbed the driver and cleaner at Bethoda and detained them. The driver is identified as Munna Kumar Sah (28), a resident of Bihar while the cleaner as Azad Sai, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.