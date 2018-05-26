Woman raped, friend beaten up on Betalbatim beach

MARGAO: Three young persons allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman from Salcete at Betalbatim beach where the woman and her male friend had gone for an outing.

The miscreants also beat up the 22-year-old male friend of the woman and stole money from their scooter dickey on late Thursday night.

Two of the three youngsters have been detained.

The Colva police said the man and the woman had travelled on the scooter to Betalbatim beach, reaching their at 8 pm on Thursday. They parked the scooter at the entrance of the beach and walked to the seashore.

The couple had been spending the evening on the beach from 8 pm to 9.30 pm, the police said adding that but thereafter at around 11 pm three youngsters came to the beach, walking towards the couple.

The ‘masked’ youngsters picked up conversation with the couple and started asking money from them. The couple told them that they did not have money on their person. When the youngsters came to know that the money had been kept in the scooter dickey they rushed to the spot where the scooter had been parked and stole Rs 200 from the dickey. The little amount did not satisfy the youngsters and they started extorting more money from the couple. The miscreants asked them to arrange more money. When the miscreants realised that more money was not forthcoming they started molesting the woman.

The police said the woman lodged a complaint alleging that she was raped and robbed, adding that that woman’s friend was beaten up and was asked to undress by the accused.

The three youngsters threatened the couple saying that if they failed to give more money then they (the culprits) would circulate their photographs which the youngsters had allegedly taken on mobile phones.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, the Colva police have registered a case of rape and robbery under Section 376 and Section 394 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said that it is not known as exactly what happened in the darkness. However, based on medical examination they have registered the offence as a rape case.

It is understood that the Colva police have zeroed in on the accused.

“We will interrogate more persons and entire picture will be clearer,” a senior police officer said. The woman was taken to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, for medical examination, but has not been admitted.

The police have recorded the statement of the woman, the officer said expressing confidence that all the accused would be arrested.

Police teams visited several places in the state in connection with the rape case.

PI Navlesh Dessai, who is holding the charge of the Colva police station, is investigating the case.