Saturday , 26 May 2018
Woman raped, friend beaten up on Betalbatim beach

Posted by: nt May 26, 2018 in Goa News

MARGAO: Three young persons allegedly raped a 20-year-old  woman from Salcete at Betalbatim beach where the woman and her male friend had gone   for an outing.

The miscreants  also beat up the 22-year-old male friend of the  woman and stole money from their scooter dickey on late Thursday  night.

Two of the three youngsters have been detained.

The Colva police said the man and the woman had  travelled on the  scooter  to Betalbatim beach, reaching their at 8 pm on Thursday. They parked the scooter at the entrance of the beach and walked to the seashore.

The couple had been spending the evening on  the beach from 8 pm to  9.30 pm, the police  said adding that  but thereafter at around 11 pm three youngsters came to the beach, walking towards the couple.

The ‘masked’ youngsters picked up conversation with the couple and started asking money from them. The couple told them that they did not have money on their person. When the youngsters came to know that the money had been kept in  the scooter dickey they rushed to the spot where the scooter had been  parked  and stole Rs 200 from the dickey. The little amount did not satisfy the youngsters and they started extorting more money from the couple. The miscreants asked  them  to arrange more money. When the miscreants realised  that more money was not forthcoming they started molesting the woman.

The police said  the woman  lodged a  complaint alleging  that she was raped  and robbed, adding that that woman’s friend  was beaten  up and was asked to undress by the  accused.

The three youngsters threatened the couple saying that if they failed to give more money then they (the culprits) would  circulate their  photographs which  the youngsters had allegedly taken on mobile phones.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, the Colva police have registered a case of rape and robbery  under Section 376 and Section 394 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said that it is not known as exactly what happened in the darkness. However, based on medical examination they have  registered the offence as a rape case.

It is understood that the Colva police have zeroed in on  the accused.

“We will interrogate more persons and entire picture will be clearer,” a senior police officer said. The woman  was taken to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim,  for medical examination, but  has not been admitted.

The police have recorded the statement of the woman, the  officer said expressing  confidence that all the accused would  be arrested.

Police teams visited several places in the state in  connection with the rape case.

PI Navlesh Dessai, who is holding the charge of the Colva police station, is investigating the case.

