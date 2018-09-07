Woman complains of cash theft, voyeurism

NT NETWORK

Panaji police have registered an FIR against unknown accused, who reportedly committed theft of cash of over Rs 20,000 from different flats and also allegedly watched women while they were sleeping in their rooms at a residential complex in Dona Paula.

Police said that based on a complaint lodged by a woman, an FIR has been registered on Thursday against unknown accused under IPC Sections 354 C (voyeurism), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house break-in by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house).

Referring to the complaint, the police said that the unknown accused would effect entry into different flats by opening window and this way committed theft of cash amounting to over Rs 20,000. This happened over the last 3 months.

Further the accused person would also enter into bedrooms of different flats and watch women while they were asleep, informed the police.

The accused used to commit the acts in the wee hours, the police said, referring to the complaint. Police said that there are four security guards in the residential complex however there is no CCTV surveillance.