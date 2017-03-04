Withdraw declaration on NHs: Goa to tell Centre

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government will ask the Centre to withdraw its new declaration on National Highways (NHs) in Goa, depending on the effect of this declaration on liquor outlets adjacent to the proposed National Highways in Goa vis-a-vis the Supreme Court verdict.

Coming out with this information, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that his government will ask the Centre to withdraw its new declaration of National Highways in Goa, dated January 2, if the same complicates the issue pertaining to ban on liquor outlets along the National Highways vis-a-vis recent directive of the apex court.

The Chief Minister has also directed the public works department to present him with a report as regards the proposal of the central government to convert major district roads in Goa to National Highways.

It may be recalled that the Union Ministry of Road, Surface Transport and Highways had taken in-principle decision to convert 21 state roads into National Highways. “We would have had no objection to the particular declaration, if the Supreme Court order on ban on liquor outlets along National Highways was not in existence,” he added, pointing out that the state interest is of prime importance to his government.

Parsekar also said that his government is pursuing Bharatmala and Sagarmala projects with Centre in order to connect touristic places and religious places/ places of pilgrimage in Goa by roads. “These projects would provide a central fund of Rs 500 crore to Goa. However, their effect on liquor outlets vis-a-vis Supreme Court directive would be taken into consideration and if it goes against the state interest, then the Centre would be told likewise,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Calangute village panchayat has called a special gram sabha on March 5 to deliberate on the declaration of the central government to convert the 12.10-km Aguada-Candolim-Calangute-Arpora major district road into National Highway.