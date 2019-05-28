With work delayed, fish-testing lab to be now ready in 6 months

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO: Commencement of operations at the fish-testing laboratory, which is proposed to be set up at Fatorda, Margao, will be delayed further by at least another six months, if the authorities are to be believed.

This delay is despite the fact that the laboratory was proposed to be set up on priority after the formalin-in-fish row had rocked the state.

On November 26, 2018, the South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) had handed over premises to the Export Inspection Agency (EIA) and during the function held, local legislator and Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai had promised to commence operations soon at the fish-testing lab, in the SGPDA area. It was even mentioned that all the fruits sold in the SGPDA market would be tested in the lab once operations commence in six months. Union Minister for Commerce Suresh Prabhu had promised his full support to the cause.

The demand for setting up this lab at Fatorda was because of the place being the epicentre of fish business. However, six months after the premises was handed over to the agency, operations at the lab are yet to start with work going on slowly and the reasons for this not known.

When this daily contacted joint director and in-charge of the Export Inspection Agency, which has been entrusted with the work of setting up the important lab, Dr Sanu Jacob, he said that the documentary process has been completed.

“In these six months, we have had couple of scientific visits at the site and the experts’ opinions were noted. We had structural audit of the structure handed over to us by the SGPDA, because the building is 20 years old. We held a discussion with the other stakeholders. The CPWD (central public works department) has to take a call. I think, if the other central agencies fully cooperate with us with timely approvals, we would require another six months to complete the lab,” said Dr Jacob, when contacted over the phone.

When he was reminded that it was promised that operations at the lab would commence within six months so that fish and vegetables could be checked there to see if they are safe for consumption, Dr Jacob said that it was possible only if the required support from other agencies was available. “We are serious about the work and would try our best to commence the lab at the earliest,” he said.

Reliable sources said that the premises provided by the SGPDA for the lab is not sufficient to install all the machinery required. The Export Inspection Agency had asked for 500 square metres of area but the existing space is less.

“We have to see the technical aspect prior to setting up the lab. The office also has to be set up. Everything cannot be fitted in the small space,” a source said. It was, however, informed that sanction has been granted for the equipment.

The controversy over formalin in fish erupted in Goa last year when a Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) official tested fish at the wholesale fish market and found it to be positive for formalin, a cancer-inducing chemical used illegally to preserve fish. This had created panic among the fish eaters in the state subsequently badly affecting the fish business. Post the incident, import of fish was temporarily banned. The issue, however, slowly died down after the government interfered and assured people safe fish and also promised to set up a lab to test the fish.