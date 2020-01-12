With HC order, SIDCGL looking to commission Colva STP

NT NETWORK

Colva

The Sewerage and Infrastructural Development Corporation of Goa Ltd (SIDCGL), armed with a recent High Court order has expressed its interest in commissioning the Colva sewerage treatment plant (STP) that locals have raised objections to.

In a letter to the village panchayat, local MLA and directorate of panchayat, the corporation’s managing director states that, “In view of the High Court order this office is planning to start the work at the earliest and your cooperation in this regard will be solicited,” adding, there is no possibility of shifting the structure that is nearing completion at this stage.

The High Court in an order passed last year directed the corporation to hold a public meeting, which was held in last November for public awareness regarding the sewerage treatment plant.

During this meeting, the SIDCGL had given detailed information through power point presentation but was met with sharp objection from locals and the MLA Churchill Alemao.

One of the demands of the locals was to relocate the plant away from its current location as it is in close proximity to a football ground and metres away from Colva beach, considered one of Goa’s iconic beaches.

“Whereas it is requested to shift the STP to any other remote areas, the same is not possible at this stage as the construction of the sewage treatment plant is completed and just commissioning is left. The construction of the STP started only after a no objection certificate was availed from village panchayat,” the MD has stated in his letter.

As for the Town and Country Planning (TCP) clearance for the plant, the corporation informed that it was pending before the TCP department and “ex-post facto approval shall be submitted to the panchayat upon receipt.”

The Court had in its order asked other authorities to consider the applications made to set up the STP to be taken on a priority basis and to dispose of such applications within a maximum period of 15 days from the date of application.

The Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs has already issued a NoC for taking up the construction of the STP in survey number 25/14, 15 and 16 admeasuring 5,650 square metres.

The Court in its order had also set aside a show cause and stop-work order that were issued after locals objected to the release of treated sewage into the Colva creek and instead gave the corporation a timeframe by which to complete the work.

“The respondents will now take necessary steps to set up the sewerage treatment plant so that there are no cases of discharge of untreated sewage in the Colva creek. We grant the respondents one year’s time to set up the plant and thereafter report compliance,” said the Court in its order dated October 16, 2019.

Speaking about the recent developments, Colva sarpanch Anthony Fernandes said, “We have done all that we as the panchayat can do. We had issued a show cause notice to stop the work which was challenged and revoked. It is up to the people to take forward their demands.”