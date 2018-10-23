Wings clipped: South Goa BDOs cry for stationery

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO

Block development offices in South Goa district have been bogged down by the acute shortage of stationery for the last six months, and the officials are literary begging here and there for the much-needed office materials.

Reliable sources told ‘The Navhind Times’ that the stationery – paper reams, files, box files, printer cartridges, refills, Xerox toners, inkpads, rubber stamps, pencils, pens and clips – have been found wanting in the block development offices that look after 69 panchayats.

It is understood that on an average the stationery worth Rs 10,000 to Rs 15000 are required in a BDO office.

The BDOs are begging panchayat secretaries for the stationery so that their offices run smoothly. They are also requesting visitors and contractors, who come to their offices, to make arrangements for the stationery, sources said.

Usually, every year, a BDO office purchases the required stationery, which is used during the entire financial year.

However, some time back the government asked all the block development offices not to buy stationery as the same would be provided by the panchayat directorate.

The sources said that this decision had been taken to avoid third-party payments and to maintain accountability in purchases.

However, the panchayat directorate has failed to provide the stationery to these offices for the last six months.

“Several times we have written to the directorate of panchayat about the acute shortage of stationery,” a BDO said.

The extreme shortage of stationery has often inconvenienced the officers. Some of the BDO officials are buying the stationery spending money from their own pockets while the others are requesting other government officials to part with their office materials.

When told about the acute shortage of stationery in the block development offices, deputy director of panchayat, South Goa, Snehal Prabhu said that she is not aware of the problem.

“I will talk to BDOs…” she said.

Interestingly, Prabhu’s office purchases limited stationery and waits for the government to supply the items.

The file pertaining to the stationery has been moved to the finance department. The tendering process will begin as soon as panchayat director Ajit Panchwadkar, who is on leave, resumes duty, she said.