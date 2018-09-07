Wilred Leisure squeeze into semis

NT NETWORK

CUNCOLIM

Wilred Leisure SC squeezed into the semifinals of Rising Cup 2018 football tournament after getting the better of Cuncolim Union 3-1 via tie-breaker in the quarterfinals played at Cuncolim grounds on Thursday.

The teams played a goalless draw during the normal time.

Wilred Leisure could have found the mark midway into the first session when striker Veron Fernandes moved deep inside the box, but just in the nick of time of shooting into the goal, he was disposed by Cuncolim Union defender Gogovir Gaonkar.

Soon thereafter, Wilred Leisure attacking medio Mackwin Fernandes unleashed a powerful shot but it was safely grabbed by Cuncolim Union keeper.

Cuncolim Union too weaved some dangerous moves mostly initiated by strikers Daulat Dessai and Trenoy Dias. The duo troubled the rival defence with some accelerating forays but their shots missed the target narrowly and on other occasions Wilred Leisure keeper Johnson Bhagat saved all blocked all their attempts.

And just three minutes before the break, Cuncolim’s Daulat Dessai came charging up and almost score, but Wilred Leisure keeper kept his slate clean with fine anticipation.

The second session saw Wilred Leisure attacking constantly through their medio Melister Oliveira who had to be closely marked by two rival defenders. Even though the defence of Cuncolim Union kept a hawk’s eye on Melister, he twice hoodwinked the defence but could not beat the Cuncolim Union keeper Vicky Naik who stood rock solid under the bar.

Both the teams accelerated the pace of the match in the second session and a goal looked imminent at any time. Had it not been for excellent goalkeeping by Wilred Leisure keeper Johnson Bhaghat, Cuncolim Union could have come out winners.

As the teams were involved in a deadlock, the tie-breaker system had to be adopted wherein Wilred Leisure proved to be the better shootesr scoring accurately through Joywin Carneiro, Mackwin Fernandes and Nelson Fernandes. Cuncolim Union could find the mark only through Melwin Fernandes.

Wilred Leisure keeper Johnson Bhaghat won the man of the match award.