Will work in unity with govt to develop Panaji: Babush

Panaji: Newly elected Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate on Monday said that he would not adopt a confrontational stance against the government, during the development of the capital city, but work in conjunction with the government for achieving the task.

Monserrate, who is currently in Mumbai, told ‘The Navhind Times’ on Monday that he would be returning to Goa by evening and attending the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected members of the state legislative assembly, at the assembly complex Tuesday morning.

“I will immediately start the developmental works in Panaji as promised in my election manifesto, for the Panaji bypoll,” Monserrate stated. “In fact, I will be inspecting the city municipal market on May 29, to find out about the necessary repairs and maintenance,” he informed, mentioning that the visit will also help in the decision as regards commencing the third phase of the market, for fish and meat vendors.

Speaking further, Monserrate said that he has also discussed with the police inspector (traffic) issue pertaining to streamlining the city traffic. “I am more concerned about bikes and vehicles parked near the Tourist Hostel/ Panaji Residency and feel that they should be removed to provide free passage to the public, especially to the residents in the area for whom these vehicles are creating nuisance at night,” he maintained, pointing out that if any untoward incident takes place in the area, it would be very difficult for the fire brigade vehicle to reach the affected place, in the particular area.

The city legislator also stated that he, as a city MLA would be continuing with the city development works. “Cleanliness is very important for the city, and for implementing this objective, I don’t think funds would be a major problem,” he informed, revealing that he would try to rope in some corporate also, for the purpose.

“As far as the cleanliness of Panaji is concerned, I feel that it is also the duty of these corporates to give back something to the society,” Monserrate said, adding that as regards road repairs and asphalting, cleaning of gutters and other infrastructural works, he would pursue the matter with the government. “We would not be on an aggressive path, but work with cooperation of the government to make Panaji, a clean and neat city,” he noted.

“And finally the response as well as the responsibility of the citizens is very important in this endeavour, and I request the Panaji residents to help me in making Panaji a beautiful and unpolluted place,” he urged.