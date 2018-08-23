Will work hard to bring back glory in Northeast: Luizinho

PANAJI: Expressing happiness over his appointment as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of the Northeastern region, Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro on Wednesday said that he will work hard to bring back Congress party’s glory in the Northeastern states.

“I am appointed, as the leaders of the party requested AICC president Rahul Gandhi that I should be put back in the Northeastern states…now the challenge before me is to perform and get back the past glory of Northeast and get back the Congress flag flying back in the Northeastern states,” said Faleiro.

He has been appointed as the general secretary of AICC in-charge of Northeast states (excluding Assam) by party president Rahul Gandhi just months before the parliamentary election, which is scheduled to take place early next year.

Faleiro, in the past was instrumental in bringing Congress to power in states like Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

“My constituency will be my first priority; I have urged my party high command to depute seven AICC secretaries under me so that I can manage the affairs of the party in the seven states. I hope I will be able to serve the people of my constituency and my party at the centre,” he said.

In a statement issued, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said, “Goa’s representation at Central Working Committee gets completed. I am sure Faleiro’s understanding of Northeastern political dynamics will help the party in re-energising the Northeastern states.”