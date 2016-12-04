Will win Bicholim seat this time: Parrikar

NT NETWORK

SANKHALI

Stating that BJP has been instrumental in undertaking construction of several bridges in the state, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar assured to seek financial help from the Centre in order to attain the all-round development of the state.

He expressed full confidence in his party getting a clear majority in the assembly election. He said the BJP’s aim is to keep the people of the state content and fulfil all their expectations. He urged the people to support BJP for continuation of a stable government and further development of the state.

Parrikar was addressing the gathering on Sunday in Bicholim on the occasion of Vijay Sankalp Melawa, organised by the BJP Mandal at Housing Board Colony, Bordem.

“We will win the Bicholim seat this time. Last time, we made some mistakes. But this time we will not allow the old mistakes to re-occur,” he added.

Present on the occasion were Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, Industries Minister Mahadev Naik, BJP state president Vinay Tendulkar, Sankhali MLA Dr Pramod Sawant, former MLA Rajesh Patnekar, Latambarsem former ZP member Shilpa Naik, BMC chairperson Rajaram Gaonkar, BMC councillors, sarpanchas and panch members of different village panchayats in Bicholim.

Parrikar made it clear that Bicholim seat will be contested by BJP candidate as “this constituency is very important as far as all- round development of the state is concerned.”

He accused the Congress leaders of making baseless allegations against the BJP out of frustration and loss of confidence.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will win 26 seats in Goa and emerge as the single largest party. He also said that DSSS is one of best schemes in the country, started by the BJP.

“In the future the BJP will bring in some good industries which will curb unemployment in the state,” he added.

Parsekar said that the BJP-led government did not discriminate between constituencies as far as development is concerned and there has been overall development of all 40 constituencies. He said despite acute financial crunch, the government was instrumental in creating a good infrastructure.

Tendulkar expressed confidence that the BJP will win the Bicholim seat.

Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, Sankhali MLA Dr Pramod Sawant,

Mahadev Naik, Rajaram Gaonkar, Rajesh Patnekar and Shilpa Naik also spoke on the occasion.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that instead of having a government formed with an alliance, it is better to give a clear mandate to BJP for effective governance and stability. Deputy Chief Minister D’Souza highlighted achievements of the BJP government in the last four years.

Earlier, Vallabh Salkar delivered an introductory speech. Later, Vishwas Gaonkar proposed the vote of thanks while Rajan Kadkade compered the function.

BJP workers took out a motorcade in the town wherein BJP leaders participated. A huge crowd attended the mahamelava on Saturday evening at Vhalshi- Bicholim.