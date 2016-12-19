Will lead agitation if coal dust presence detected beyond permissible limit: Milind 

VASCO: Power Minister Milind Naik has said that he would lead an agitation if the coal dust presence is detected beyond permissible limits by air ambient monitoring stations installed in and around the premises of the coal handling units and also in various parts of Mormugao and Vasco town.

Naik was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Goa Liberation Day function organised by the office of the deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate, Mormugao, at Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Monday. He unfurled the tricolour and received the guard of honour from the armed policemen.

The function was attended by deputy collector and sub-divisional magistrate Gaurish Shankhwalkar, Mormugao mamlatdar Satish Prabhu, joint mamlatdar Vimod Dalal, deputy superintendent of police-Vasco Sucheta Dessai, Vasco PI Nalasco Raposo, Vasco traffic cell PI Sudesh Narvekar, Mormugao excise inspector Mukund Gauns, Ravindra Bhavan Baina president Shekhar Khadapkar, vice president Chandrakant Gawas, Mormugao BJP president Sanjay Satardekar and other officials of various government offices in Vasco.

Power Minister Naik alleged that some political parties were politicising the issue of coal dust in the run up to assembly election. “Where were the political leaders for the last over four and half years that now they have woken up at the election time,” questioned Naik.

He further alleged that the political parties and leaders were trying to get publicity to garner support for the assembly election. He said that “I am also fighting against coal dust problem, but during the last couple of years the coal dust problem has been under control due to measures adopted by coal handling companies.”

He also disclosed that incase coal dust presence is found beyond permissible limit and proven by various mechanisms adopted by Goa State Pollution Control Board then he would lead an agitation and make sure that the coal handling units are stopped.

He said that several people are employed in the firms which are dependent on coal handling units which are operating in the premises of the MPT. “We should also think about the employment aspect and the people who are dependent on the coal handling units,” said Naik.

Meanwhile, while addressing the gathering after unfurling the tricolour, Naik asked the youth to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs for liberation of Goa from Portuguese regime.