Will demand tickets for both LS constituencies: Mahila Congress

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress, on Saturday, said that they will demand tickets from the party to contest Lok Sabha (LS) election, which is scheduled to be held early next year, from both the constituencies.

“The team of Mahila Congress, under the leadership of Pratima Coutinho, is continuously working hard, and we have put life in the women’s wing of the party. We are going to ask for both the tickets, North Goa as well as South Goa, for mahilas,” said vice president of Mahila Congress Beena Naik, while interacting with media persons in Panaji.

Naik said that the Mahila Congress would put forward the demand before the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar and the party high command.

“Winnability is always taken into consideration, as the ultimate aim is that irrespective of who gets the ticket, the party should win. We feel that those ladies, who are capable of winning, should be given tickets to contest the Lok Sabha election,” she said.

Earlier in the day, members of the Mahila Congress introduced a new logo and flag, stating that it will give a new identity to the women’s wing of the party.