Will cut of water, electricity if you pollute river: Bicholim civic body

Bicholim river is one of the most polluted rivers in the state. Now finally after NGT prodding the Bicholim Municipal Council has decided to act strictly on those polluting the Bicholim river.

The local body have warned that it would cut water and electricity connections of those found discharging waste water into the river.

Council has given 15 days ultimatum for them to build soak pits.