Will be with govt only till Parrikar is CM: MGP

PANAJI: Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has clearly stated that its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in the state would continue as long as Manohar Parrikar continues to be the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media after the party’s central committee meeting on Thursday, MGP president Pandurang Dhavalikar said that the party has supported the coalition government on the condition that Manohar Parrikar was made the chief minister and it will continue till he is the chief minister of the state.

MGP has also decided to go alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as well as state assembly election, as and when they are held.

During the meeting, the party’s central committee reviewed the preparation for celebration of its foundation day to be held on March 10, 2018, at Farmagudi. “While celebrating its 55th foundation day on March 10, the party will gear up for both Lok Sabha and assembly elections,” the MGP chief added.

The party also held discussion on the news reports, which are being published by a section of media, on merger of the MGP with BJP. “The news of MGP merger with BJP is totally false. The party will take legal action against the media houses which has been spreading false news about the oldest regional party,” Dhavalikar warned.