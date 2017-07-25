Will absorb 6 to 7 employees from BFDA in fisheries dept: Parrikar

PANAJI: The Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Tuesday, assured the state legislative assembly that the government before the end of the current financial year will absorb six to seven employees from the Brackish Water Fish Farmers Development Agency (BFDA), in their parent department, namely department of fisheries.

The assurance came after the Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro brought to the notice of the House that the BFDA hatchery has become redundant for long and the salaries of its employees are not paid regularly.

He also pointed out that the employees working at the Benaulim-based hatchery were initially working with the department of fisheries and were subsequently transferred to their present place of employment.

Speaking further, Parrikar said that the BFDA hatchery is a society, and gets support from the government.

“The hatchery has become defunct since past ten years with absolutely no output,” he admitted, pointing out that the government is presently paying only the salaries of the persons employed at this hatchery.

Expressing ignorance as regards the failure of the hatchery, the Chief Minister said that the government is going for a voluntary retirement scheme for its employees, and could also include the BFDA hatchery employees in it, if they desire. “However, if they are reluctant to opt for this scheme then I will examine the details of these employees on case to case basis and resolve the matter permanently by the end of the financial year, by absorbing them in their parent department,” he added.