Widows now require dy collector’s certificate for selling properties

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO

Widows in Goa now require a certificate from deputy collector’s office for selling their properties as the Goa government has appointed the official as competent authority for examining and certifying the facts that ‘the conveyance documents and mutation of widow’s property is not done under coercion or undue influence in the suggested template.’

The state registrar cum head of the notary service Ashutosh Apte has issued a circular to the district registrars, civil registrars cum sub-registrars in that regard after he received the order from the revenue department.

The under secretary (revenue) Sugun Velip has written to the state registrar that based on the directives of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Goa government has to appoint a suitable officer, who will act as per the guidelines of the committee constituted by the Supreme Court while disposing of a petition in the year 2017.

The under secretary’s order further states that since the protection of property rights like transfer, release, deeds, NOCs etc should be endorsed by the sub divisional officer (or any other person like his rank), the state government thought it wise to appoint deputy collector for examining and certifying the fact that under no pressure or in coercion the widow is selling the property.

The apex court in its judgment dated August 11, 2017 had asked the state governments to appoint special officer to follow the directions of the committee constituted by it.

This means, the widows in Goa will now have to compulsorily obtain certificate of the competent authority – the deputy collector while selling their properties.

“There have been a lot of cases in the states like UP and Bihar, where widows were threatened and forced to sell their properties. The Supreme Court took cognizance of it while hearing a writ petition and ordered the state governments to appoint an officer to certify that such pressure was not exerted on widows. However, such cases have not been reported in Goa. But, the exercise will surely come as a relief for those widows who are under pressure,” opined a sub-registrar.

Another sub-registrar, wishing to remain anonymous, said that the Goa government has already complicated the procedure of sale of property with the new law making a certificate from the Town and Country Planning Department mandatory during the sale of developed plots.

When this daily sought views of few elderly widows on the new rule, they expressed satisfaction over it, but felt that process of certification should not be delayed by the concerned authority.

A few deputy collectors on the other hand asked the government as to why only they have been chosen for the job and not a special officer appointed for it.